Zachary L'Heureux News: Fills empty cage

L'Heureux scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

It's an encouraging sign L'Heureux remained in the lineup over Juuso Parssinen and Fedor Svechkov with the returns of Ryan O'Reilly (lower body) and Gustav Nyquist (illness). L'Heureux was on the fourth line, but that's where he's been for a majority of the campaign anyway. He's got two points over his last three outings and a total of seven points, 30 shots on net, 74 hits and a minus-7 rating through 25 appearances to begin his rookie year.