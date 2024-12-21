Zachary L'Heureux News: Finds twine in overtime win

L'Heureux scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

L'Heureux has picked up two goals and two assists over his last seven games. That corresponds with his move to the second line alongside Ryan O'Reilly and Gustav Nyquist, who had the helpers on his first-period goal. L'Heureux isn't an established name yet at just 21 years old, but he's fared well in his first NHL action. He has four goals, five assists, 34 shots on net, 88 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 29 appearances, giving him some speculative value in deep formats.