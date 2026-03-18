Zachary L'Heureux headshot

Zachary L'Heureux News: Inks two-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

L'Heureux signed a two-year, $1.75 million contract extension with the Predators on Wednesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

L'Heureux has split time between Nashville and AHL Milwaukee this season, recording 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 28 AHL games while appearing in 10 contests at the NHL level. Selected by Nashville in the first round (27th overall) of the 2021 Draft, the 22-year-old winger produced five goals and 15 points across 62 appearances during his rookie campaign in 2024-25. L'Heureux profiles as a physical bottom-six forward with the ability to chip in offensively, but he'll need to improve his scoring consistency to lock down a full-time NHL role. The new deal carries an $875K average annual value and keeps L'Heureux under team control through the 2027-28 campaign. He doesn't carry fantasy value in standard formats at this time.

Zachary L'Heureux
Nashville Predators
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