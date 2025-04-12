Zachary L'Heureux News: Logs assist Saturday

L'Heureux notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

L'Heureux has gotten a top-six look at times in recent games, but with just one goal and two points over his last 15 outings, he's better suited for limited minutes. The physical rookie has 15 points, 76 shots on net, 59 PIM, 192 hits and a minus-5 rating across 60 appearances. Unless his scoring touch improves significantly, he's unlikely to be much of a factor in standard fantasy formats in 2025-26.