Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zachary L'Heureux headshot

Zachary L'Heureux News: Logs assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

L'Heureux notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

L'Heureux has gotten a top-six look at times in recent games, but with just one goal and two points over his last 15 outings, he's better suited for limited minutes. The physical rookie has 15 points, 76 shots on net, 59 PIM, 192 hits and a minus-5 rating across 60 appearances. Unless his scoring touch improves significantly, he's unlikely to be much of a factor in standard fantasy formats in 2025-26.

Zachary L'Heureux
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now