Zachary L'Heureux News: Nets lone goal in loss

L'Heureux scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.

L'Heureux got the Predators on the board at 13:14 of the second period, but Jamie Drysdale gave the Flyers the lead just 34 seconds later. The goal was L'Heureux's first point in nine outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. He's playing in a bottom-six role, so his offense could remain limited. Overall, he has five goals, 14 points, 70 shots on net, 167 hits and 59 PIM across 54 appearances.