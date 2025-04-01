Zachary L'Heureux News: Nets lone goal in loss
L'Heureux scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.
L'Heureux got the Predators on the board at 13:14 of the second period, but Jamie Drysdale gave the Flyers the lead just 34 seconds later. The goal was L'Heureux's first point in nine outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. He's playing in a bottom-six role, so his offense could remain limited. Overall, he has five goals, 14 points, 70 shots on net, 167 hits and 59 PIM across 54 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now