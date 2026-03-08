Zachary L'Heureux headshot

Zachary L'Heureux News: Pots first goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

L'Heureux scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

After going without a point in his first five games since being recalled from AHL Milwaukee after the Olympic break, L'Heureux opened the scoring Saturday by snapping a shot past Alex Lyon from the slot early in the second period. The 2021 first-round pick has plenty of skill, producing 14 goals and 28 points in 28 games for Milwaukee this season, but as yet the 22-year-old hasn't been given much of a chance to show it in the NHL.

Zachary L'Heureux
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zachary L'Heureux See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zachary L'Heureux See More
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
167 days ago
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to Dallas
NHL
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to Dallas
Author Image
Michael Finewax
364 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
The Week Ahead: Back in Action
NHL
The Week Ahead: Back in Action
Author Image
Michael Finewax
February 23, 2025
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 16, 2024