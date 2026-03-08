Zachary L'Heureux News: Pots first goal of season
L'Heureux scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.
After going without a point in his first five games since being recalled from AHL Milwaukee after the Olympic break, L'Heureux opened the scoring Saturday by snapping a shot past Alex Lyon from the slot early in the second period. The 2021 first-round pick has plenty of skill, producing 14 goals and 28 points in 28 games for Milwaukee this season, but as yet the 22-year-old hasn't been given much of a chance to show it in the NHL.
