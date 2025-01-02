Zachary L'Heureux News: Receives three-game suspension

L'Heureux has been issued a three-game suspension Thursday for slew-footing Jared Spurgeon on Tuesday, Sportsnet's John Shannon reports.

This is L'Heureux's 12th suspension, though it's the first of his NHL career. The 21-year-old previously received nine suspensions during his time in the QMJHL and two in the AHL. L'Heureux has four goals, nine points, 32 PIM and 106 hits in 33 appearances with the Predators this season. Ozzy Wiesblatt, who was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday, will likely make his NHL debut Friday versus Vancouver because L'Heureux is unavailable.