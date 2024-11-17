Zachary L'Heureux News: Scores early for first career goal

L'Heureux scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

L'Heureux netted his first NHL tally at 5:28 of the first period. The 21-year-old rookie is doing a good job of sticking in the lineup in a fourth-line role. He has a pair of points over the last three games and a total of four points with 13 shots on net and 37 hits through 14 contests overall. L'Heureux has some promise as a prospect, but he'll need to see a larger role to have widespread fantasy appeal.