Zachary L'Heureux headshot

Zachary L'Heureux News: Set to suit up against Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

L'Heureux (upper body) will be available for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

L'Heureux exited Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils after taking a cross-check to the face, but he'll be able to suit up a few days later while wearing a bubble. Over 17 appearances this season, the 21-year-old has tallied two goals, three assists and 50 hits while averaging 10:16 of ice time.

Zachary L'Heureux
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
