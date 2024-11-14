Zachary L'Heureux News: Snags assist Thursday

L'Heureux posted an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

He snapped a five-game point drought with the helper on a Cole Smith goal in the third period. L'Heureux is up to three assists, 11 shots on net, 35 hits, six PIM and a minus-1 rating over 12 contests while filling a fourth-line role. The 21-year-old winger's gritty style has been a fine fit for the bottom six, and he's doing enough to keep Mark Jankowski in the press box for now.