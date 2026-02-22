Zachary L'Heureux News: Summoned from minors

L'Heureux was recalled from AHL MIlwaukee by the Predators, the team announced Sunday.

Roster moves are starting to flow a bit more freely league-wide as teams come out of the Olympic break, and among those moves is the recall of L'Heureux by the Predators. The 22-year-old has spent some time in the NHL this season, but he has yet to suit up for a game. He has played well with AHL Milwaukee this season, recording 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 28 games played.