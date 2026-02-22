Zachary L'Heureux News: Summoned from minors
L'Heureux was recalled from AHL MIlwaukee by the Predators, the team announced Sunday.
Roster moves are starting to flow a bit more freely league-wide as teams come out of the Olympic break, and among those moves is the recall of L'Heureux by the Predators. The 22-year-old has spent some time in the NHL this season, but he has yet to suit up for a game. He has played well with AHL Milwaukee this season, recording 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 28 games played.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zachary L'Heureux See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights153 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to Dallas350 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review359 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Back in Action364 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central DivisionSeptember 16, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zachary L'Heureux See More