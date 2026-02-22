Zachary L'Heureux headshot

Zachary L'Heureux News: Summoned from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

L'Heureux was recalled from AHL MIlwaukee by the Predators, the team announced Sunday.

Roster moves are starting to flow a bit more freely league-wide as teams come out of the Olympic break, and among those moves is the recall of L'Heureux by the Predators. The 22-year-old has spent some time in the NHL this season, but he has yet to suit up for a game. He has played well with AHL Milwaukee this season, recording 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 28 games played.

Zachary L'Heureux
Nashville Predators
