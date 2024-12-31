Zachary L'Heureux News: Supplemental discipline looming

L'Heureux could face supplemental discipline after receiving a match penalty for slew-footing Jared Spurgeon early in the second period of Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Nashville.

Spurgeon crashed heavily into the end boards as a result and came up unable to put weight on his right leg. After the game, Spurgeon was in a leg brace and on crutches leaving the arena. L'Heureux doesn't have a rap sheet in the NHL, but his AHL and junior list of offenses is epic. He was suspended nine times in the Maritimes Junior Hockey League, including a 10-gamer during the 2022-23 season for jamming his stick through the glass to hit a fan. L'Heureux was suspended twice in the AHL as a rookie last year, but still managed to league the team in points. He can't help if he's sidelined.