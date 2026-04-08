Zachary L'Heureux headshot

Zachary L'Heureux News: Tallies in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

L'Heureux scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Ducks.

L'Heureux has three goals over his last six games. The 22-year-old saw some top-line usage in that span, but he was on the third line for Tuesday's contest, which is likely a better fit for his physical playing style. He's at four goals, 26 shots on net, 56 hits, 21 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 21 appearances this season.

Zachary L'Heureux
Nashville Predators
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