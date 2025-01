MacEwen will be taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, AHL Belleville announced Tuesday.

MacEwen has two goals, one assist, 26 shots on net, seven blocked shots, 49 hits and 21 PIM in 21 NHL appearances this season. The 28-year-old forward has contributed five goals, nine points and 23 PIM across 15 AHL outings during the 2024-25 campaign.