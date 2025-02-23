Zack Ostapchuk News: Dropped to minors

Ostapchuk was loaned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Ostapchuk registered one shot on goal, four hits and one blocked shot in 14:22 of ice time during Saturday's 5-2 loss to Montreal. He has one goal, three assists, 86 hits and 20 shots on net in 43 NHL outings this season. If Brady Tkachuk (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body) and Shane Pinto (upper body) are unavailable for Wednesday's matchup versus Winnipeg, Ostapchuk will probably rejoin the big club.