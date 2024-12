Ostapchuk (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup Friday versus the Hurricanes, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Ostapchuk left Wednesday's game against the Ducks with an apparent injury, but it looks like it won't cost him additional time. The Senators brought up Cole Reinhardt from AHL Belleville anyway, but Ostapchuk is slated to play on the fourth line as usual.