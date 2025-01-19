Zack Ostapchuk News: First career NHL goal Sunday

Ostapchuk netted his first career NHL goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Devils.

It took 39 career games for Ostapchuk to score his first career goal, but it was a crucial one in a low-scoring affair Sunday. He opened the scoring at 13:16 in the middle frame. The 21-year-old is averaging just 8:47 of ice time this season while filling a fourth-line role, which limits his appeal in most formats. The Alberta native has chipped in four points through 32 appearances in 2024-25.