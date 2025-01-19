Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zack Ostapchuk headshot

Zack Ostapchuk News: First NHL goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 19, 2025 at 5:40pm

Ostapchuk netted his first NHL goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Devils.

It took 39 career games for Ostapchuk to score his first career goal, but it was a crucial one in a low-scoring affair Sunday. He opened the scoring at 13:16 in the middle frame. The 21-year-old is averaging just 8:47 of ice time this season while filling a fourth-line role, which limits his appeal in most formats. The Alberta native has chipped in four points through 32 appearances in 2024-25.

Zack Ostapchuk
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now