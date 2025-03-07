Zack Ostapchuk News: Heading south
Ostapchuk, Noah Gregor and a 2025 second-round pick were acquired by San Jose from Ottawa on Friday in exchange for Fabian Zetterlund, Tristen Robins and a fourth-round selection, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Ostapchuk has a goal and four points in 43 appearances with Ottawa in 2024-25. He also has two goals and 11 points in 15 outings with AHL Belleville. Although the 21-year-old was in the minors at the time of the trade, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Sharks summon him to the NHL.
