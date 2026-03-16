Zack Ostapchuk News: Little offense since break

Ostapchuk has earned one assist over 10 games since the Olympic break after being held scoreless in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Senators.

Ostapchuk has played in every game since the break, filling a fourth-line role. He's at five points, 101 hits, 30 shots on net, 17 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 42 appearances. The 22-year-old was a second-round pick in 2021, so there's still potential for him to grow into a middle-six center at some point, but the Sharks have enough prospect depth to make that an uphill battle for him.