Zack Ostapchuk News: Little offense since break
Ostapchuk has earned one assist over 10 games since the Olympic break after being held scoreless in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Senators.
Ostapchuk has played in every game since the break, filling a fourth-line role. He's at five points, 101 hits, 30 shots on net, 17 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 42 appearances. The 22-year-old was a second-round pick in 2021, so there's still potential for him to grow into a middle-six center at some point, but the Sharks have enough prospect depth to make that an uphill battle for him.
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