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Zack Ostapchuk News: Little offense since break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Ostapchuk has earned one assist over 10 games since the Olympic break after being held scoreless in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Senators.

Ostapchuk has played in every game since the break, filling a fourth-line role. He's at five points, 101 hits, 30 shots on net, 17 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 42 appearances. The 22-year-old was a second-round pick in 2021, so there's still potential for him to grow into a middle-six center at some point, but the Sharks have enough prospect depth to make that an uphill battle for him.

Zack Ostapchuk
San Jose Sharks
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