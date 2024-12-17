Zack Ostapchuk News: Manages helper in win

Ostapchuk logged an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Ostapchuk has two helpers over his last four games. He's been shuffled to and from the AHL a few times, but he'll likely center the Senators' fourth line during their nine-game road trip, which started Tuesday. Ostapchuk is at three helpers, five shots on net, 37 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 17 appearances this season.