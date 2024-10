Ostapchuk was summoned from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Ostapchuk could draw into the lineup if David Perron (personal) isn't ready to go. Ostapchuk has yet to make an appearance in the NHL this season, but he's collected five points over six games with Belleville. The 21-year-old was a second-round selection by the Sens in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.