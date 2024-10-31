Zack Ostapchuk News: Recalled from minors

Ostapchuk was elevated from AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Ostapchuk picked up an assist in his first game this season against the Blues on Tuesday while logging 15:03 of ice time. It was the 21-year-old's first NHL point, having been blanked in all seven appearances for the Senators last year. Given the team's injury situation, Ostapchuk could see plenty of minutes with the club in the short term, at least until David Perron (personal) or Shane Pinto (undisclosed) is able to rejoin the team.