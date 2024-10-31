Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Zack Ostapchuk headshot

Zack Ostapchuk News: Recalled from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 31, 2024 at 6:41am

Ostapchuk was elevated from AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Ostapchuk picked up an assist in his first game this season against the Blues on Tuesday while logging 15:03 of ice time. It was the 21-year-old's first NHL point, having been blanked in all seven appearances for the Senators last year. Given the team's injury situation, Ostapchuk could see plenty of minutes with the club in the short term, at least until David Perron (personal) or Shane Pinto (undisclosed) is able to rejoin the team.

Zack Ostapchuk
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now