Zack Ostapchuk News: Returned to minors

Ostapchuk was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Ostapchuk has been bouncing between levels of late but has still played in the Senators' last six contests, registering one assist, eight hits and three shots while averaging 10:25 of ice time. Still, the decision to demote the 21-year-old center ahead of Tuesday's tilt versus Toronto could be an indication that David Perron (personal) is ready to return to action. Ostapchuk figures to remain on the shortlist of potential call-ups throughout the 2024-25 campaign.