Zakhar Bardakov News: Nabs helper Sunday

Bardakov registered an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Bardakov ended an 18-game slump with the helper on Nicolas Roy's third-period goal. The 25-year-old Bardakov is currently in a fourth-line role, but he hasn't logged more than 10 minutes of ice time since Jan. 29 versus the Canadiens. He's at 10 points, 30 shots on net, 47 hits and 21 blocked shots over 55 appearances this season.