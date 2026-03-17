Zakhar Bardakov headshot

Zakhar Bardakov News: Stuck in slump

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Bardakov's point drought reached 16 games in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Penguins.

Bardakov has played regularly during that stretch, but he's in a fourth-line role with limited ice time. The 25-year-old has produced nine points, 29 shots on net, 47 hits, 20 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 52 outings as a rookie this season. Bardakov could lose his place in the lineup once the Avalanche get healthier, but he's likely got another week to prove himself before that happens.

Zakhar Bardakov
Colorado Avalanche
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