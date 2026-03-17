Zakhar Bardakov News: Stuck in slump
Bardakov's point drought reached 16 games in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Penguins.
Bardakov has played regularly during that stretch, but he's in a fourth-line role with limited ice time. The 25-year-old has produced nine points, 29 shots on net, 47 hits, 20 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 52 outings as a rookie this season. Bardakov could lose his place in the lineup once the Avalanche get healthier, but he's likely got another week to prove himself before that happens.
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