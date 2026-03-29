Zayne Parekh News: Earns first career multi-point game
Parekh scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.
The first-period helper was his first even-strength point of the campaign. He then secured his first career multi-point outing with a goal late in the second period. Parekh is at six points, 31 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 28 appearances. The 20-year-old defenseman is seeing sheltered minutes this season, but he looks to be growing in confidence on offense with four points over the last five games.
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