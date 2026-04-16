Zayne Parekh News: Finds twine in win
Parekh scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
Parekh ended his rookie season at four goals and five assists across 37 contests. He earned seven of his nine points over the last 14 games of the season, growing in confidence as his responsibilities increased. The 20-year-old defenseman will likely be a full-time NHL option in 2026-27, and his scoring potential will give him some fantasy upside.
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