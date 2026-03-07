Zayne Parekh News: First point since return
Parekh logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Hurricanes.
With the Flames' blue line torn almost all the way down through the Rasmus Andersson and MacKenzie Weegar trades, it's now Parekh's time to shine on the first power-play unit. He did just that Saturday, setting up a Morgan Frost goal in the second period. Parekh has logged just two helpers with 15 shots on net and nine blocked shots over 18 NHL appearances this season. The 20-year-old's long-term fantasy future is bright, but he needs to show more to be an option in redraft formats.
