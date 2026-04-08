Zayne Parekh News: Pots power-play goal
Parekh scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.
Parekh has three goals this season, all within the last seven games. The 20-year-old continues to depend on the power play for his offense -- all but one of his seven points has come with the man advantage. He's added 36 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 32 appearances in his rookie year.
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