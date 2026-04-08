Zayne Parekh headshot

Zayne Parekh News: Pots power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Parekh scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Parekh has three goals this season, all within the last seven games. The 20-year-old continues to depend on the power play for his offense -- all but one of his seven points has come with the man advantage. He's added 36 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 32 appearances in his rookie year.

Zayne Parekh
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zayne Parekh See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zayne Parekh See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
12 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
19 days ago