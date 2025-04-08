Zayne Parekh News: Summoned from OHL

Parekh was recalled from OHL Saginaw on Tuesday.

Parekh produced 33 goals and 107 points in 61 OHL regular-season games in 2024-25 before adding two goals and seven assists in five playoff outings. With Saginaw eliminated from the postseason, he could see the first NHL action of his career down the home stretch with the Flames. Calgary selected the 19-year-old blueliner with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.