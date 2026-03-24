Zayne Parekh headshot

Zayne Parekh News: Tallies on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Parekh scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

Parekh's first goal of the season tied the contest at 2-2 in the third period. The 20-year-old defenseman has dealt with plenty of growing pains on a low-scoring team this year, which has limited him to four points, 28 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 26 appearances. All of his points have come with the man advantage, where he's now on the first unit, but he remains limited to the third pairing at even strength to give him more sheltered usage.

Zayne Parekh
Calgary Flames
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