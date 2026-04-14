Zeev Buium News: Buries goal Tuesday
Buium scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.
Buium tallied for the first time since Jan. 23 versus the Devils. In that 24-game drought, he picked up five assists with a minus-17 rating, 23 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 23 PIM. Buium has seen steady top-four minutes lately, as the Canucks have had nothing to lose by testing him in a big role. Through 75 appearances between Vancouver and Minnesota, the 20-year-old blueliner has six goals, 26 points (13 on the power play), 73 shots on net, 52 blocks, 37 PIM and a minus-33 rating.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zeev Buium See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week10 days ago
-
DFS NHL Breakdown
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, April 4th11 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week12 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zeev Buium See More