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Zeev Buium News: Buries goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Buium scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Buium tallied for the first time since Jan. 23 versus the Devils. In that 24-game drought, he picked up five assists with a minus-17 rating, 23 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 23 PIM. Buium has seen steady top-four minutes lately, as the Canucks have had nothing to lose by testing him in a big role. Through 75 appearances between Vancouver and Minnesota, the 20-year-old blueliner has six goals, 26 points (13 on the power play), 73 shots on net, 52 blocks, 37 PIM and a minus-33 rating.

Zeev Buium
Vancouver Canucks
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