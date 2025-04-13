Zeev Buium News: Inks entry-level deal

Buium signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Sunday.

Buium will report to the NHL after completing his freshman season with the University of Denver in 2024-25. During his final NCAA campaign, the 19-year-old blueliner had 13 goals and 48 points in 41 games. Due to injuries to Jake Middleton (upper body) and Jared Spurgeon (neck), Buium could make his NHL debut in Tuesday's regular-season finale versus Anaheim.