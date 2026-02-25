Zeev Buium News: Returning to action Wednesday

Buium (face) will return to the lineup Wednesday against the Jets, Canucks Insider reports.

Buium suffered a broken bone near his cheek in late January and was unavailable leading up to the Olympic break, but he'll be available for the Canucks' first game following the layoff. Over 51 appearances between Minnesota and Vancouver this year, he's recorded five goals, 15 assists, 31 blocked shots, 15 hits and 14 PIM while averaging 19:14 of ice time.