Zeev Buium News: Snags helper in Friday's win

Buium recorded an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Buium set up a Jake DeBrusk tally in a frantic first period. The helper was Buium's first point in five games since he returned from a broken bone near his cheek that sidelined him for five contests prior to the Olympics. The defenseman is up to 21 points, 53 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating over 56 outings between the Canucks and the Wild in his rookie year.