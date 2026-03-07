Zeev Buium headshot

Zeev Buium News: Snags helper in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Buium recorded an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Buium set up a Jake DeBrusk tally in a frantic first period. The helper was Buium's first point in five games since he returned from a broken bone near his cheek that sidelined him for five contests prior to the Olympics. The defenseman is up to 21 points, 53 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating over 56 outings between the Canucks and the Wild in his rookie year.

Zeev Buium
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zeev Buium See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zeev Buium See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
College Hockey Conference Tournament Primer: Top Players, Teams & NCAA Prospects
NHL
College Hockey Conference Tournament Primer: Top Players, Teams & NCAA Prospects
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
2 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
12 days ago