Zeev Buium News: Thriving as sophomore
Buium has generated six goals and 26 assists in 26 games with the University of Denver.
Buium currently sits third with the Pioneers behind fellow top prospects Jack Devine (39) and Aidan Thompson (35). The 19-year-old Buium is slightly ahead of his point-per-game pace from last year and should be capable of topping the 50-point threshold after hitting that mark as a freshman last year.
