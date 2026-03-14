Zemgus Girgensons Injury: Leaves Saturday's game
Girgensons (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes in the second period, and head coach Jon Cooper didn't have an update on the forward's status after the contest, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Girgensons' status for the Lightning's upcoming road trip, which begins Tuesday in Seattle, is up in the air until an update is provided. The Lightning could dress seven defensemen or put Scott Sabourin in the lineup if Girgensons misses time.
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