Zemgus Girgensons headshot

Zemgus Girgensons Injury: Not available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Girgensons (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Saturday's tilt in Boston, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Girgensons has nine goals, nine assists and 192 hits across 72 NHL games this season. He has gone without a point in his last four games. Girgensons could return to the lineup as early as Monday against Detroi.

Zemgus Girgensons
Tampa Bay Lightning
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