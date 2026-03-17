Zemgus Girgensons News: Good to go
Girgensons (undisclosed) will play versus the Kraken on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Girgensons was hurt in Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes but won't miss additional time. The 32-year-old is slated to fill a bottom-six role as usual. He has one goal over 10 games since the Olympic break.
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