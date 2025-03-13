Zemgus Girgensons News: Just second goal of season

Girgensons scored a goal Thursday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Fresh ice was his friend -- he scored from the slot just 15 seconds into the second period to push the Bolts up 2-1. Girgensons has just two goals and four assists in 65 games this season. Both goals have come in the last 11 games. His best fantasy attribute is his bruise -- Girgensons has delivered 130 hits this season.