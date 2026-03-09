Zemgus Girgensons headshot

Zemgus Girgensons News: Lights lamp in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Girgensons scored a goal, added two PIM and levied four hits in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Sabres.

Girgensons snapped a six-game point drought with the tally. The 32-year-old has rebounded to his usual level of production this season with 15 points in 55 outings after being limited to six points in 82 regular-season contests last year. Girgensons also has 72 shots on net, 153 hits, 30 blocked shots and 22 PIM while primarily playing in a middle-six role for the Lightning in 2025-26.

Zemgus Girgensons
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zemgus Girgensons See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zemgus Girgensons See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
32 days ago
Olympic Hockey: Which NHL Teams Benefit Most & Least From Break?
NHL
Olympic Hockey: Which NHL Teams Benefit Most & Least From Break?
Author Image
Jim Tomlin
48 days ago
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once
NHL
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once
Author Image
Michael Finewax
113 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
165 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Monday, March 17
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Monday, March 17
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
357 days ago