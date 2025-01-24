Zemgus Girgensons News: Nearly two months without points

Girgensons was held off the scoresheet for the 26th consecutive game in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Girgensons' opportunities have been limited in a bottom-six role, but that's a bad drought for any player. His last point was a helper versus the Capitals on Nov. 27. The 31-year-old forward has just two assists, 51 shots on net, 90 hits and a minus-5 rating over 47 appearances this season, so he likely doesn't need to be on most fantasy rosters.