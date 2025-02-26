Zemgus Girgensons News: Pockets helper in win

Girgensons registered an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Girgensons has two points over his last three games, which follows a stretch of 33 contests where he failed to register a point. This is likely simple course correction for the 31-year-old forward, who has spent much of the campaign in a bottom-six role as a physical and defensive player. He's now at four points, 62 shots on net, 112 hits and 31 PIM across 57 appearances. He was listed on the second line in the Lightning's 11-forward, seven-defensemen lineup Tuesday, but there's no guarantee he sticks in that spot in the long run.