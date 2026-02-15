Zemgus Girgensons News: Record-setting Olympian for Latvia
Girgensons picked up an assist Sunday in Latvia's 4-2 loss to Denmark at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
It was his fourth helper in eight career Olympic games, which tied Girgensons with Sandis Ozolinsh for the most among Latvians at an Olympics featuring NHL players. Latvia plays Sweden on Tuesday in the qualification playoffs, so Girgensons will have a shot at standing alone on that scoring mountain.
