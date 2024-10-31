Zemgus Girgensons News: Seeing fourth-line minutes

Girgensons has no points through his first 10 appearances this season.

Girgensons has played in all of the Lightning's games, but he has little to show for it. He's picked up 12 shots on net, 11 hits, two blocked shots and five PIM. The 30-year-old forward hasn't even reached the 20-point mark since his 30-point 2014-15 campaign, so even with a steady spot in the lineup, he's not an option for most fantasy managers. He had a career-low 14 points in just 63 outings in 2023-24.