Zemgus Girgensons News: Set to return Monday
Girgensons (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Wings, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Girgensons missed Saturday's win over Boston for an undisclosed reason, but he'll be back on the ice following a one-game absence. Across five appearances this month, he's recorded a goal, 14 hits, three blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 13:51 of ice time.
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