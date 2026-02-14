Zemgus Girgensons News: Two helpers in Olympic win
Girgensons picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Latvia's 4-3 win over Germany in Olympic round-robin action Saturday.
The veteran center had a hand in tallies by Dans Locmelis in the first period and Eduards Tralmaks in the third as Latvia won its first game of the tournament. Girgensons has three points, all assists, through his first two Olympic games after producing seven goals and 14 points in 48 games for the Lightning this season.
