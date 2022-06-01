MMA Bets Bets: Picks, Odds and Predictions for UFC Vegas 56

This article is part of our DraftKings MMA series.

The UFC returns after a weekend off and remains at the UFC Apex on Saturday, June 4 for UFC Vegas 56.

Below I'll share my favorite play, an underdog pick, a prop, and a two-fighter parlay on. All odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Light Heavyweight

Alonzo Menifield (11-3) vs. Askar Mozharov (21-22)

After three canceled fights prior, Askar Mozharov finally makes his UFC debut, and I'm not too sure why he was signed in the first place. Anytime he has fought someone half-decent on the regional scene, he lost, and most of the time was knocked out early. Then, the majority of his wins are over fighters with losing records.

As for Menfiield, he hasn't lived up to his potential either. After he knocked out Paul Craig, he looked like a future contender. While he has mixed results, he still possesses a ton of power, and this is a very favorable matchup for him.

Mozharov will come out aggressive and look for the first-round KO as he always does, but his defense is not good at all, and neither is his chin. Expect Menifield to get the first-round stoppage here, and I personally had him lined above -200.

UFC Vegas 56 Bet: Alonzo Menifield (-160)

Weight Class: Heavyweight

Alexander Volkov (34-10) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3)

In the main event, I'm taking Jairzinho Rozenstruik to pull off the upset and beat Alexander Volkov, as I think the Russian is on the decline of his career.

In Volkov's last fight, he was dominated by Tom Aspinall and tapped in the first round, and prior to that, he gassed badly in three rounds against Marcin Tybura. At some points in that fight, the Pole was teeing off on him. Although Rozenstruik doesn't throw much volume, he still has a ton of power, and I expect him to land something big and find the KO shot. Volkov's chin is there to be touched, as we have seen in his past couple of fights.

UFC Vegas 56 Bet: Jair Rozenstruik (+140)

Weight Class: Lightweight

Joe Solecki (11-3) vs. Alex da Silva (21-3)

For my prop, I'm taking Joe Solecki to win a decision over Alex da Silva.

Solecki is coming off his first UFC loss, as he dropped a split decision to Jared Gordon and has had several months off since then to improve his game. He's a very good grappler, which is the kind of fight da Silva wants to be in. However, I think Solecki has the better gas tank and superior wrestling skills, which will result in the win.

Along with that, on the feet, Solecki lands 2.64 significant strikes per minute while absorbing 1.58. As for da Silva, he only lands 2.07 and absorbs 2.65. Solecki will be able to out-volume the Brazilian and mix in the wrestling to control the fight and win a decision, as Solecki isn't much of a finisher.

UFC Vegas Bet: Joe Solecki by decision (+180)

Weight Class: Flyweight

Jeff Molina (10-2) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-6)

Ode Osbourne (10-4) vs. Zarrukh Adashev (4-3)

In the first leg of my parlay, I'm taking Jeff Molina to beat Zhalgas Zhumagulov, as Molina is someone I think can challenge for UFC gold at flyweight.

Molina is a great striker, as he landed 8.72 significant strikes per minute in his first two UFC fights. Zhumagulov, meanwhile, lands 4.6, but his lack of volume and being hit too often in the Paiva and Albazi fights are the reason he lost the close matchups. Molina should be able to piece up Zhumagulov and either cruise to a decision or find the stoppage, as he is coming off a KO loss to Kape, so his chin was cracked in his last fight.

In the other leg, I'm taking Ode Osbourne to pick up another win at flyweight, as he gets a very favorable matchup against Zarrukh Adashev. Adashev is not UFC caliber as he is known as a kickboxer but doesn't throw a ton of volume while Osbourne averages 4.74 significant strikes per minute. Also, Osbourne will have the grappling advantage, as he can mix in the wrestling to help win the rounds.

Osbourne is better everywhere and should win all three rounds, if not find the stoppage, to help cash the parlay.

UFC Vegas 56 Bet: Molina & Osbourne (+141)

