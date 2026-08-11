Build-A-Fighter: Draft the Greatest UFC Fighters of All Time Into One Champion

Build your ultimate UFC fighter with RotoWire’s free game. Draft legends by skill, compare ratings, and see if your build can top Islam Makhachev.
Updated on August 11, 2026 5:40PM EST
Build-A-Fighter: Draft the Greatest UFC Fighters of All Time Into One Champion
Updated on August 11, 2026 5:40PM EST
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Ever wondered what would happen if you stitched together the best tools in UFC history into a single, unstoppable fighter? 

RotoWire's free Build-A-Fighter game lets you do exactly that.

How Does Build-A-Fighter Work?

Spin to land on a random division and era, draft any legend from that pool, and slot them into one of five categories: Striking, Wrestling, Submissions, Chin & Durability or Cardio. Do that five times and you've assembled a complete fighter built from five different careers. 

The widget hands back a composite score out of 99 and a tier, anywhere from Regional Prospect up to UFC Hall of Fame Build.

It's a timely one to launch. UFC 330 lands Aug. 15 in Philadelphia, where welterweight champion Islam Makhachev makes the first defense of his title against Ian Machado Garry. Makhachev's own five-tool profile already lives in Build-A-Fighter's Lightweight vault, and it's one of the most complete builds in the entire game: elite Wrestling, elite Submissions, a chin that's never once been tested. Before Makhachev steps into the Octagon in Philly, see if you can draft someone who beats him on paper first. Also, visit RotoWire's MMA hub for the latest betting advice on UFC 330.

Fantasy MMA · Interactive Builder
Build-A-Fighter
Scout a random division, then draft the best fighter available for whichever tool is on the clock. No swapping, no picking your spot — five slots, five picks, one Frankenstein fighter.
57
Fighters in the vault
12
Weight classes
5
Skill slots to fill
1
Re-scout allowed
🥊
Striking
Open slot
🤼
Wrestling
Open slot
🥋
Submissions & Grappling
Open slot
🛡️
Chin & Durability
Open slot
🔋
Cardio
Open slot
🥊Now Drafting: Striking
1 Re-Scout remaining — use it on a dead pool, not a lazy one.
Ratings (1–99) are RotoWire's own composite, calculated from each fighter's real UFCStats.com career totals: Striking blends significant strikes landed per minute (60%) and striking accuracy (40%); Wrestling blends takedown average (40%), accuracy (30%), and defense (30%); Submissions & Grappling scales average submission attempts per 15 minutes; Chin & Durability blends strikes absorbed per minute, inverted, (50%) and striking defense (50%); Cardio takes the higher of a fighter's striking or takedown output rate, a sustained-workrate proxy since the UFC doesn't publish a literal gas-tank stat. Every value is scaled 1–99 relative to this 57-fighter roster, not the all-time UFC population. Note: Striking rewards volume and accuracy, not one-punch power — UFCStats has no public knockdown-rate field, so elite finishers may rate lower here than reputation suggests. No duplicate fighters; each name can only be drafted once per build.RotoWire

Best UFC Fighter Draft Strategy 

The strategy runs deeper than it looks. Every fighter carries a real rating in all five categories, but only the number tied to whichever slot you drop them into counts. Land a legendary striker with nothing left but an open Wrestling slot, and you're actively hurting your build by drafting him at all.

The best runs match fighters to the tools they actually built their careers on, and hold out for the right pool before locking anything in.

Per RotoWire: the ratings behind every fighter are built from real career numbers, strikes landed per minute, takedown accuracy, submission attempts and more, scaled against this specific field of 57 legends rather than pulled from any official UFC or video game rating. 

That means Khabib Nurmagomedov, Anderson Silva, Amanda Nunes and Jon Jones are all sitting in the pool, waiting to be drafted into a fighter who could beat them all.

Spin, draft, build, and find out whether your Frankenstein fighter is good enough to hang with the real UFC 330 headliner.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Thomas Leary
Thomas Leary is a senior editor and sports betting expert for RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry with an emphasis on sports data. He previously spent over six years at Sports Business Journal, where he helped identify emerging sectors across the industry, such as legalized gambling, and helped launch a digital newsletter division. Outside of work, Thomas can often be found at the golf course, and he still laments the many Louis Oosthuizen major heartbreaks. Thomas is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
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